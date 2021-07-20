Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after Monday's 14-0 win over the Rangers that Rogers will likely be out for 2-to-3 weeks after he was diagnosed with a pronator teres strain of his right forearm, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. "We hope it's going to be resolved in the next couple of weeks," Hinch said of Rogers' injury. "He's going to have a rest period here...Once we knew Jake was going to be down for a minimum 5-to-7 days, we made the decision to put him on the injured list. During the game, we got the update that it's probably going to be a few weeks, but hopefully not major."

Rogers was in Detroit's initial lineup as the starting catcher for the series opener, but he was scratched shortly before the contest when his arm was "bugging him" during pregame warmups, according to Hinch. He was sent in for medical tests shortly thereafter, which revealed the forearm strain. Detroit called up Grayson Greiner to take Rogers' spot on the active roster, and the combination of Greiner and Eric Haase will split time behind the dish while Rogers is on the mend.