Rogers (elbow) was spotted catching Matthew Boyd's bullpen session at Monday's spring training workout and appears to be at full health ahead of the 2023 season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Though Rogers missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing from September 2021 Tommy John surgery, he was cleared to resume full hitting last summer. However, he wasn't able to start a throwing progression until the fall, but the 27-year-old backstop appears to be in sound health at the start of spring training. He'll be competing in camp for a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster as the top backup to presumptive No. 1 catcher Eric Haase.