Tigers manager A.J. Hinch admitted Tuesday that Rogers (elbow) has yet to be cleared for a rehab assignment and is running out of time to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rogers, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Sept. 8, 2021, resumed taking batting practice shortly after the All-Star break, but the 27-year-old catcher doesn't appear to be as progressing as quickly as expected in his throwing program. As a defense-first backstop, Rogers wouldn't give the Tigers much value if he were only able to serve as a designated hitter, so he likely won't be a serious candidate for a late-season call-up unless he's able to catch.