Tigers' Jake Rogers: MLB return uncertain
It's unclear when Rogers may be recalled to the majors, as the Tigers wanted to get him a few hundred at-bats in Triple-A first, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Had play not been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rogers was likely headed for a few months at Triple-A Toledo before returning to Detroit. But without that luxury and with no clear timeline for the season to begin, the 25-year-old catcher might be looking at a 2021 return to the majors. He still figures to be the team's backstop of the future, as the current starter appears to be 31-year-old Austin Romine, who is only on a one-year deal.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Votto
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Prospects-only mock draft
Scott White and company went deep into the prospect pool in our latest mock draft.
-
Defending my Roto rankings
Frank Stampfl has some pretty drastic differences in his Roto rankings. He's here to defend...
-
Risers/fallers in a Florida/Arizona plan
Here are players who could be most impacted if the 2020 MLB season begins in spring training...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...