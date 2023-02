Tigers manager A.J. Hinch doesn't believe that Rogers (elbow) will have any restrictions to begin 2023, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Rogers has already been able to catch bullpens in Florida, and Hinch told reporters that the backstop sent him photos making throws at a variety of angles. He missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that occurred in 2021. Assuming continued good health, Rogers should be the backup for Eric Haase during the 2023 campaign.