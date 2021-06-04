site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jake Rogers: Not in lineup Friday
Rogers is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Rogers will get a breather Friday as Eric Haase takes over behind the dish to catch Spencer Turnbull.
