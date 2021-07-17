site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jake Rogers: Not starting nightcap Saturday
Rogers is on the bench for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a double in the afternoon contest, raising his average to .239 on the season and .290 in his last 10 games. Eric Haase will catch and bat sixth Saturday evening.
