site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-jake-rogers-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Jake Rogers: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rogers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Rogers sits after starting seven of the last nine games. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read