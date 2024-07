Rogers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Rogers is on the bench for the third time in four games to close out of the All-Star break. Carson Kelly will get the nod behind the plate once again Sunday, but the Tigers' catching situation remains fluid. Manager A.J. Hinch will likely ride the hotter bat of the two, and right now, Kelly looks to be the favored option. Kelly will head into Sunday's contest with a seven-game hitting streak.