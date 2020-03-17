Play

Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Rogers was able to make his major-league debut over the second half of 2019, but he struggled against the top-level talent, hitting .125/.222/.259 with four home runs and 51 strikeouts over 35 games. The 24-year-old managed to hit two home runs in seven at-bats during spring training, but the team will opt to give him more time to develop in the minors prior to a potential return to the big leagues at some point in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories