Tigers' Jake Rogers: Optioned to Triple-A
Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
Rogers was able to make his major-league debut over the second half of 2019, but he struggled against the top-level talent, hitting .125/.222/.259 with four home runs and 51 strikeouts over 35 games. The 24-year-old managed to hit two home runs in seven at-bats during spring training, but the team will opt to give him more time to develop in the minors prior to a potential return to the big leagues at some point in 2020.
