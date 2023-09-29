Rogers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's suspended game against the Royals, which resumed Thursday.

Rogers hit his 21st home run of the season in the eighth inning as he continues to increase his career-best total. He came into the year with 10 total long balls in his first two MLB campaigns. Heading into 2024, Rogers has established some fantasy value due to his power potential and his role as Detroit's top catcher, though his upside is capped due to his high strikeout rate and perennially low batting average.