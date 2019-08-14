Tigers' Jake Rogers: Pops fourth home run
Rogers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-6 loss to the Mariners.
Rogers is batting just .194 through his first 11 MLB games, but he does have a solid .854 OPS, thanks in large part to the four home runs and seven walks he's picked up. The 24-year-old is Detroit's catcher of the future, and with the Tigers now sitting at 35-81, he should continue to receive ample playing time the rest of the way as the team turns its attention to next season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start