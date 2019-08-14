Rogers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-6 loss to the Mariners.

Rogers is batting just .194 through his first 11 MLB games, but he does have a solid .854 OPS, thanks in large part to the four home runs and seven walks he's picked up. The 24-year-old is Detroit's catcher of the future, and with the Tigers now sitting at 35-81, he should continue to receive ample playing time the rest of the way as the team turns its attention to next season.