Rogers was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.

Rogers was slashing .309/.439/.556 with five homers and 20 RBI in 26 contests prior to joining the Mud Hens. After hitting just .219 over 99 games with Double-A Erie a season ago, he appears to have found his stroke at the plate.

