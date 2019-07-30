Rogers will have his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers are expected to waive Bobby Wilson on Tuesday afternoon, clearing the way for Rogers to step in as the team's starting backstop. Though he hasn't been overly impressive at the dish for the Mud Hens this season (.223/.321/.458 slash line over 48 games), he'll be given the opportunity to prove he belongs in the big leagues.