Rogers (elbow) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Rogers exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit by a pitch in the left elbow, but he avoided any structural damage and was merely nursing some bruising and soreness over the past couple days. With Rogers drawing back into the lineup after resting through the weekend, he'll be in strong position to break camp with the Tigers as the No. 2 catcher behind Eric Haase.