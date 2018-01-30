Tigers' Jake Rogers: Receives spring invite
Rogers has been invited to the Tigers' major-league camp this spring.
Rogers, who was one of three prospects the Tigers received in exchange for Justin Verlander last August, spent most of the 2017 campaign at High-A, slashing a combined .263/.355/.450 with 12 homers and 13 stolen bases in 85 games with Buies Creek (Astros) and Lakeland (Tigers). He'll likely report to High-A or Double-A to open the 2018 season.
