Rogers is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Rogers will take a seat for the second game of the day after he was behind the plate for all nine innings of the Tigers' 8-0 win earlier in the day. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI and has now reached base at least once in each of his last five starts. Carson Kelly will draw the start for the second game of the day, but Rogers has performed well enough of late to at the very least keep himself in a timeshare at catcher.