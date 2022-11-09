Rogers (elbow) recently started a throwing progression and is currently playing catch from up to 60 feet, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rogers, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2021, is aiming to be a full participant for spring training. He was already cleared for full hitting work shortly after the All-Star break this past season, but because he's regarded as a defense-first catcher, he wouldn't have offered much value as a designated hitter if the Tigers chose to activate him from the 60-day injured list. Expect the Tigers to reinstate him from the IL and tender him a 2023 contract before the Nov. 18 deadline, and if all goes well this offseason as he advances through his throwing progression, Rogers could be a candidate to make the Opening Day roster. With Tucker Barnhart becoming a free agent this winter, Eric Haase currently sits atop the Tigers' depth chart at catcher.