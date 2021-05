Rogers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Eric Haase will step in behind the dish in place of Rogers, who appears to have temporarily seized hold of the No. 1 catcher role in Detroit. However, Wilson Ramos (back) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Monday, so Rogers' run atop the depth chart will likely be short-lived.