The Tigers and Rogers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.64 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Rogers had been arbitration-eligible for a second time. The catcher slashed a disappointing .197/.255/.352 with 10 home runs in 2024, but he remains a trusted receiver and is slated to open 2025 at the top of the Tigers' catching depth chart.