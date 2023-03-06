Rogers went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Rogers has now slugged three home runs in only five spring training games. The catcher has 10 career regular season long balls in 73 games at the MLB level, so he has shown decent power potential in his limited time in the majors. Rogers has the inside track on the backup role behind Eric Haase, but if the former manages to earn more playing time, he could have some fantasy appeal as a source of home runs from the catcher position.