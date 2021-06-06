site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jake Rogers: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Rogers is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Rogers is not in the starting nine for the third time in five games. Eric Haase will get the start behind the dish and bat fifth.
