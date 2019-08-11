Rogers is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals.

Rogers will get a breather after starting the first two games of the series, with John Hicks taking over Sunday. The 24-year-old Rogers is slashing .182/.308/.455 with three home runs through his first 10 games of MLB action, and the rebuilding Tigers will likely continue to give him plenty of playing time the rest of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories