Rogers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Rockies.

Rogers was steady in June, batting .286 (14-for-49) with four homers over 17 games. He kept his power up in his first contest in July, giving him 11 long balls on the year. The catcher continues to have a slight edge over Eric Haase for playing time, though that could change when the Tigers get some outfielders back from the injured list. Rogers is slashing .203/.304/.473 with 26 RBI, 23 runs scored and seven doubles through 172 plate appearances, and he's hit safely in six of his last seven games.