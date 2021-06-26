Rogers is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Rogers got a day off Thursday but will reenter the lineup for Saturday's matinee after Friday's contest was rained out. The 26-year-old seems to have overtaken Eric Haase for primary catching duties in Detroit, as Rogers had started four straight games before his day off Thursday. Haase will occupy left field in the first game Saturday and could spell Rogers behind the plate later in the day.