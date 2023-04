Rogers is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Rogers takes over as the backstop with Eric Haase getting the day off. The former already has two home runs in just 12 at-bats this season, so it makes sense that the Tigers are looking to get his bat in the lineup more frequently. Moving forward, Haase can also play in left field, so Rogers may be able to secure more regular playing time if he keeps hitting well.