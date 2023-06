Rogers is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Rogers will return to the lineup after sitting Saturday, with Eric Haase heading back to the bench. The two have alternated starts behind the plate fairly evenly all season. This will be the 41st start at catcher for Rogers, while Haase has started 35 times at the position. Rogers is only batting, though he has managed nine home runs in 129 at-bats, making him a boom or bust option.