Rogers is just 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts in Grapefruit League play.
Manager A.J. Hinch previously said defense will be the key to whether or not Rogers secures the backup catcher role behind Wilson Ramos, but the organization would certainly like to see a little more offense than this. Rogers struggled when he made his MLB debut back in 2019, posting a .125/.222/.259 slash line with 51 strikeouts across 112 at-bats. Until he cuts down on the whiffs, he likely will continue to post subpar offensive numbers.