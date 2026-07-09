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Tigers' Jake Rogers: Supplies offense off bench

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rogers went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

The veteran catcher entered the game in the second inning after Dillon Dingler took a foul ball off his right thumb. Rogers responded with just his second home run of the season and first since June 3. X-rays came back negative on Dingler, so it appears that the All-Star avoided a more serious injury, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Rogers pick up a start in relief Thursday to give Dingler a little more time to recuperate.

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