Tigers' Jake Rogers: Supplies offense off bench

Rogers went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

The veteran catcher entered the game in the second inning after Dillon Dingler took a foul ball off his right thumb. Rogers responded with just his second home run of the season and first since June 3. X-rays came back negative on Dingler, so it appears that the All-Star avoided a more serious injury, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Rogers pick up a start in relief Thursday to give Dingler a little more time to recuperate.