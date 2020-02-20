Rogers won't be available Friday for the Tigers' exhibition game against Southeastern University due to back stiffness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old had been scheduled to catch in the Tigers' spring opener, but those duties will now fall to Eric Haase. Rogers is being viewed as day-to-day and should be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut at some point next week if the TIgers clear him to resume workouts.