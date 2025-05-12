Rogers (oblique) could be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point this week, MLB.com reports.

Rogers has been steadily increasing his baseball activities as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, which has kept him on the injured list since April 8. In addition to taking regular batting practice, Rogers was able to catch a bullpen session Friday, then ran the bases and did some throwing Saturday. Dillon Dingler has been serving as the Tigers' primary option behind the plate since Rogers landed on the shelf.