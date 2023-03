Rogers was told Friday that he has made the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

He will open as the No. 2 catcher behind Eric Haase. Andrew Knapp and Michael Papierski did not make the cut. Rogers missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's recaptured his power stroke this spring and could also be in line for turns at DH this year in Detroit.