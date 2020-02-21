Tigers' Jake Rogers: Won't miss much time
Rogers is only expected to miss two or three days with his sore back, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports on Rogers' back injury indicated it was nothing serious, and manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed as much Friday. He'll still have plenty of time to make his case for a roster spot, though his .125/.222/.259 line in 35 games as a rookie last season makes him a long shot at best.
