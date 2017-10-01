Tigers' James McCann: Absent from Sunday lineup
McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
McCann has started six consecutive games behind the dish for the Tigers. In that time, he's gone 4-for-23 (.174). He'll move to the bench for Sunday's season finale against Minnesota. McCann hit .253/.318/.415 over 106 games this season. With McCann out, Bryan Holaday will serve as Detroit's catcher.
