Tigers' James McCann: Collects three hits Monday
McCann went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.
McCann has been struggling in July, as he entered this game slashing just .204/.250/.347 this month, and this was the catcher's first three-hit performance since June 15. Maybe this strong performance will get the 28-year-old going as it's generally been a disappointing campaign to date.
