Tigers' James McCann: Day off Saturday
McCann is not in the lineup against the Pirates on Saturday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
McCann will head to the bench after going 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI during Friday's extra-inning contest. In his place, John Hicks will set up behind the plate and bat sixth in the order.
