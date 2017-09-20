Play

McCann is not in the lineup against the A's on Wednesday.

McCann will receive a typical day off following a pair of starts behind the plate, including a 2-for-5 showing with a triple and three RBI during Tuesday's affair. John Hicks is set to handle the catching duties in his stead.

