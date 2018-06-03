Tigers' James McCann: Exits with intercostal spasm
McCann was lifted from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in the seventh inning with a left intercostal spasm, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
John Hicks, who had recently transitioned into a bench role following Miguel Cabrera's return from the disabled list earlier this week, was pressed into action after McCann's departure. More information regarding the severity of McCann's injury should be available in the near future, but it's an untimely setback with the Tigers set to play a doubleheader Monday against the Yankees. The Tigers were planning on deploying Sandy Baez, their projected Game 2 starting pitcher, as the 26th man for the twin bill, but McCann's injury could instead prompt Detroit to use that spot for an extra catcher.
