McCann (ribs) could be back in time for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, Evan Woodbery of Mlive.com reports.

McCann exited Sunday's game after suffering an intercostal spasm, but he thinks he'll be good to go Monday. Detroit will reexamine McCann on Monday to see if he'll be able to suit up behind the dish. If he's unable to play, John Hicks is the only other catcher available, so the Tigers could call up Grayson Greiner from Triple-A Toledo to help out.