McCann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees. He also got a scare when he took a Dellin Betances fastball to the helmet, but he remained in the game.

Betances hit McCann with a 98 mph fastball in the seventh inning, and McCann remained on the ground for a few moments. After the benches had already cleared in a wild brawl an inning earlier, the beaning brought both benches onto the field again, though there was no second brawl. McCann stayed in the game and got the last laugh when he launched his home run in the eighth inning. Getting hit in the head is always a serious matter, so even though he remained in the game Thursday, McCann will likely get evaluated further and could get some time off in the near future.