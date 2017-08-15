Tigers' James McCann: Gets breather Tuesday
McCann is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
McCann will head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games at backstop. He has been hot at the dish lately, turning three consecutive multi-hit efforts, so he'll look to keep things rolling when he returns to the lineup. John Hicks will take over catching duties in his place, batting seventh.
