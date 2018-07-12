McCann went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

After getting a breather Tuesday, McCann supplied all of Detroit's offense from the No. 7 spot in the lineup Wednesday. The 28-year-old catcher has been scuffling this season, as he's batting just .227 with a .607 OPS, but maybe this strong effort will get him going.

More News
Our Latest Stories