Tigers' James McCann: Heads to bench Thursday
McCann is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
McCann will take a seat for Thursday's series finale after starting the previous three games behind the dish, going 1-for-9 with a pair of walks in those contests. John Hicks will start at catcher and hit sixth in his stead.
More News
-
Tigers' James McCann: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Expects to return Monday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Exits with intercostal spasm•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Launches grand slam Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...