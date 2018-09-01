Tigers' James McCann: Heads to bench
McCann is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.
McCann will retreat to the bench after starting the first two games of the series, going 2-for-9 with a double and five strikeouts in those contests. Grayson Greiner is starting behind the dish and hitting seventh Saturday.
