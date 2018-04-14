McCann went 2-for-3 with three RBI and his first home run of the season in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

McCann has been scuffling to start the season, as even after the two-hit night, he's still hitting just .189. Perhaps the good performance will get him going. McCann hit a career-high 13 home runs last year, and fantasy owners are hoping he can eclipse that mark this season with more regular playing time now that Alex Avila is gone.