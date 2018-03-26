McCann went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, his first this spring, in Monday's Grapefruit League tie with the Rays.

With J.D. Martinez no longer in town, the Tigers would like to see McCann take a step forward this season in terms of power and run production. The 27-year-old posted a career best 13 home runs and 49 RBI last season in 352 at-bats, and with better lineup placement and possibly more opportunities in 2018, he could exceed those marks if he stays healthy.

