Tigers general manager Al Avila said McCann, who is arbitration eligible this offseason, might not return to the Tigers in 2019, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McCann signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal last offseason to avoid arbitration, but Avila sounded less sure the team would take a similar approach this year. "I think there's more potential in there but he's getting to that point now where he's getting close to free agency and starting to make a little bit more money - so we have to make a tough decision," Avila said of McCann. The 28-year-old has had a disappointing season, and with the Tigers in rebuild mode, they could try to go younger at the catcher spot. Jake Rogers, who came over from Houston in the Justin Verlander trade, is waiting in the wings, and current backup Grayson Greiner could serve as a stopgap if Rogers isn't ready in 2019.