Tigers' James McCann: Not starting Sunday
McCann is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
McCann had a fantastic game Saturday. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI. However, Saturday marked the third straight game that McCann had started, so he'll get Sunday off. Bryan Holaday will serve as Detroit's catcher Sunday.
