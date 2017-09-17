Play

McCann is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

McCann had a fantastic game Saturday. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI. However, Saturday marked the third straight game that McCann had started, so he'll get Sunday off. Bryan Holaday will serve as Detroit's catcher Sunday.

