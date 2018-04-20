Tigers' James McCann: On bench for second game Friday
McCann is not in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
McCann will get the night off after going 2-for-4 with one run scored in the matinee of the twin bill. In his stead, John Hicks will catch and bat sixth.
