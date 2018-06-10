McCann, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, is dealing with the flu, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McCann was scheduled to receive the day off in the series finale regardless of his health, so it's not expected that the illness will be the direct cause of any missed starts. He'll be in uniform for Sunday's game and said that he would be available to pinch hit if needed, despite feeling under the weather. John Hicks will be behind the plate in the series finale.