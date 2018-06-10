Tigers' James McCann: Out sick Sunday
McCann, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, is dealing with the flu, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McCann was scheduled to receive the day off in the series finale regardless of his health, so it's not expected that the illness will be the direct cause of any missed starts. He'll be in uniform for Sunday's game and said that he would be available to pinch hit if needed, despite feeling under the weather. John Hicks will be behind the plate in the series finale.
More News
-
Tigers' James McCann: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Expects to return Monday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Exits with intercostal spasm•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...